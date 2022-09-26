Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $5.97 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PG opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

