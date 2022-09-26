Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 70,834 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 70,834 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.63. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.