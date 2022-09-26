Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 80 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

ABBV opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average is $149.54. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.44 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

