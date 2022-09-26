Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 75,607 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75,607 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

