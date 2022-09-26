Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

