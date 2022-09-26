Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 327 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $76.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31.

