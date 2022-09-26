Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 458 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

