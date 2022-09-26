Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 21.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,669.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.04 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,924.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,037.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

