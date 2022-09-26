Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ opened at $97.34 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $96.01 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27.

