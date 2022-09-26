Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 161 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $124.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

