Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 172 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.3 %

FIS stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.77 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $98.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.