Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 22,336 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 7.8 %

PXE opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $36.69.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

