Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 5,308 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $57.69 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

