Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

EFAV opened at $57.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

