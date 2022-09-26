Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $134.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.05 and a 200-day moving average of $141.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

