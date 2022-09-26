Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $180.41 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.80.

