Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,475,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $228.76 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

