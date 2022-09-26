Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $343.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

