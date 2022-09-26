Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,053,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $307,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $4,490,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $113.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.32. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $110.78 and a 1 year high of $167.91.

