Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $135.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.12. The company has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

