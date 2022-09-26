Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.15 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.97.

