Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV opened at $143.06 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.44 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $252.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

