Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after purchasing an additional 595,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 485,579 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.79%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

