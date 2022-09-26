Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Shares of CME stock opened at $181.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.75 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

