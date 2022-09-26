Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $733,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle stock opened at $153.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.32 and its 200-day moving average is $177.51. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

