Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $8.58 on Monday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

