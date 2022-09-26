Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $807,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $43.11 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.