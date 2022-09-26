Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $48.07 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06.

