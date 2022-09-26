Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $68.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

