Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $226.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.09 and a 200-day moving average of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.67.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

