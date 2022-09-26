Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $156.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

