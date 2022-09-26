Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.18 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

