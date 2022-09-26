Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $256.71 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.22.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

