Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,342 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

