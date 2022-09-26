Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.91. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

