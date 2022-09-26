Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,195 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

