Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 766 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,396,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 449,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

