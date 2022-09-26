Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 888 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after buying an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after buying an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

