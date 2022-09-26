Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,727,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE LYG opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

