Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.