Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $125.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

