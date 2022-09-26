Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 66,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $125.16 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.47. The company has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.