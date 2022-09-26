Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,546,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,336,000 after acquiring an additional 297,043 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,210,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 530,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 431,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

