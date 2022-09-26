Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 16,410 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after buying an additional 924,538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 36,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after buying an additional 2,582,151 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.