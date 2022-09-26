Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 390 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $52.53 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35.

