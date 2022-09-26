Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 420 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 80,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 197,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60.

