Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $114.58 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average is $125.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

