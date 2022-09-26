Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 578 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $130.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

