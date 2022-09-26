Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 597 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

