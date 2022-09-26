Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 623 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 286,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $79.21 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

